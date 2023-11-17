Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.