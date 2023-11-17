FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

FRP Stock Performance

FRPH stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $560.31 million, a P/E ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of FRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FRP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FRP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

