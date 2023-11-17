UBS Group Boosts Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $136.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

INGR opened at $102.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

