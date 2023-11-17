Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Conn’s Price Performance

Shares of CONN opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.15 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Conn’s by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

