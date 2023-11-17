Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,270.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,049.19 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,062.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,219.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 238.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.