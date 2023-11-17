Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $474.81 million, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $235.17 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $70,449.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,018,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,387,894. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $70,449.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,018,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,387,894. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,013 shares of company stock valued at $586,305. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.