HC Wainwright Boosts Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $3.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

