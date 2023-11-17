StockNews.com Downgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,906. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.