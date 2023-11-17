Wells Fargo & Company Trims Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Target Price to $16.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.40 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,384,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,125,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after buying an additional 237,808 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,732 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

