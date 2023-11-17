Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $506.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $533.45 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $541.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.36. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

