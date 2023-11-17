Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of OSK opened at $95.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oshkosh news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $316,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

