Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.38.

NYSE:SAM opened at $339.01 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

