Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of ASH opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. Ashland’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

