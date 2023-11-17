Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,243,841.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

