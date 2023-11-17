Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.27.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

