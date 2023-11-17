Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aramark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

