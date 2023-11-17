Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $18.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Barclays cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $12,433,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

