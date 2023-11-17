DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $130.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.93.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $104.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97. DexCom has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,752 shares of company stock valued at $850,297. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.