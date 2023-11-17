Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $221.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.50.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $210.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $216.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

