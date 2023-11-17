Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $29.14

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,422,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $3,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

