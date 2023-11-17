Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $21.40

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,812,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 683,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

