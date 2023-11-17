Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$16.78

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,207.50. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 7,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.21 per share, with a total value of C$71,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock worth $198,258. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

