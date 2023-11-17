StockNews.com Upgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $504.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $54.11.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

