StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SP. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SP Plus

SP Plus Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Shares of SP opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.