ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.04 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.