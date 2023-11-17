Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE HP opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

