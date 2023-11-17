StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Get NCR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCR

NCR Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. NCR has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 58.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 543,372 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 9.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.