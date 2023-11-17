Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

NYSE:NMG opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

