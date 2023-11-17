Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
NYSE:NMG opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.97.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nouveau Monde Graphite
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.