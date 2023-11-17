Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $48.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,529,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.6% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

