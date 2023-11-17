Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $48.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.64.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Shares of CGNX stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
