Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

