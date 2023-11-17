Steven M. Bradford Sells 9,288 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,786.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HNI by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.