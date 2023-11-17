Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells A$352,890.00 in Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$23.53 ($14.98), for a total transaction of A$352,890.00 ($224,770.70).

Dean Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Dean Howell sold 25,000 shares of Breville Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.22 ($14.16), for a total transaction of A$555,600.00 ($353,885.35).

Breville Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Breville Group Increases Dividend

Breville Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Breville Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Breville Group’s payout ratio is 40.26%.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

