Wedbush Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Underperform

Wedbush lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 128,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.