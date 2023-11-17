UBS Group Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $37.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.04. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,040 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

