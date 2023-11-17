Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
PDM stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
