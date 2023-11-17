Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.