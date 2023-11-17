Wells Fargo & Company Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $240.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $254.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,356. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

