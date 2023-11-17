Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGRE. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

PGRE opened at $4.65 on Monday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 95.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

