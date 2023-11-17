Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRLB. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $927.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.13. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,937,000 after purchasing an additional 121,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 54.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 376,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 266,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

