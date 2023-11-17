Odeon Capital Group Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.10 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

RF opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

