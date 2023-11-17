Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

SOL stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.07.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. Analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,968,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emeren Group by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Emeren Group by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

