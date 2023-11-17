Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Skillz has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.77.

In other Skillz news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 17,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $87,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,623 shares in the company, valued at $510,158.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 460,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $48,225,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

