Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $236.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.03. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

