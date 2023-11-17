Stifel Nicolaus Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $60.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.63 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.