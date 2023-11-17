TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 9.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 766.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

