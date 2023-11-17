StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Grupo Supervielle Price Performance
SUPV stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
