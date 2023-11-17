StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

SUPV stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

