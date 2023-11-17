Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. Airbus has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

