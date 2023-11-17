Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 254.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 108,329 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

