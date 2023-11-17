US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Shares of USFD opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in US Foods by 95.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in US Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.