Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.2% in the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 71.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 161,624 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

