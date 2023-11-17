Universal (NYSE:UVV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Universal Stock Down 0.7 %
Universal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Universal by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
